Dream11 is scripting a comeback, this time as a stock broker

The stock broking ambition comes on the back of news reports of the company entering wealth management and launching its Dream Money business, aiming at a new generation of investors. In August, Dream 11 chief executive officer (CEO) Harsh Jain told Moneycontrol that "the only way to deal with 95% of your revenue being gone is to build new products that you can monetize in the future." Dream11 earned around ₹6,384 crore in revenue and ₹188 crore in profit in fiscal year 2023 (FY23).