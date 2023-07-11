Drone Destination IPO: GMP, subscription status on day 3, and other key details

Drone Destination IPO: GMP, subscription status on day 3, and other key details2 min read 11 Jul 2023, 04:34 PM IST
Drone Destination Ltd's IPO, with a price band of ₹62-65 per share, has been subscribed 8.95 times on day 1 so far. The company hopes to generate ₹44.20 crore with the IPO.
The initial public offering (IPO) of Drone Destination Ltd began accepting subscriptions on Friday, July 7, and it will stay up for bidding through Thursday, July 13, 2023. The company has set the IPO's price band at ₹62 to ₹65 per equity share and the share will be listed on the NSE SME exchange Friday, July 21.With its public offering, the country's drone service provider hopes to generate ₹44.20 crore.
