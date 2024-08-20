Drs Dilip Roadlines, Jet Airways (India) & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Following shares hit their 52 week low today - Drs Dilip Roadlines, Jet Airways (India), Arman Financial Services, GSS Infotech, A&M Jumbo Bags

Published20 Aug 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Shares of Drs Dilip Roadlines, Jet Airways (India), Arman Financial Services, GSS Infotech, A&M Jumbo Bags hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was up by 132.05(0.54%) points and Sensex was up by 338.5(0.42%) points at 20 Aug 2024 10:59:54 IST.
Bank Nifty was up by 411.7(0.82%) points at 20 Aug 2024 10:44:59 IST.
Other stocks such as ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Colgate Palmolive India hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index Bank Of Baroda, Indusind Bank, Bandhan Bank, Axis Bank, Au Small Finance Bank were the top gainers while were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index Bank Of Baroda, Indusind Bank, Bandhan Bank, Axis Bank, Au Small Finance Bank were the top gainers while were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week low stocks click here.

