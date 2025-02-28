Drug stocks are the new safe bet in a shaky market

Stocks that had been stuck for years are now moving higher. J&J, which faces uncertainty over baby powder lawsuits, has risen 13% this year. Gilead, a company that struggled to find momentum for years, has climbed 21% in 2025 and is up 53% over the past 12 months. Even struggling chains CVS and Walgreens are seeing strong gains, up 44% and 20%, respectively. This is occurring amid an improving earnings outlook and, in Walgreens’ case, takeover speculation.