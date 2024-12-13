DSP Arbitrage Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for December: DSP Arbitrage Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Karan Mundhra,Kaivalya Nadkarni, remains a prominent player in the Arbitrage Fund. DSP Arbitrage Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹5917.04 crore. Under the guidance of Karan Mundhra,Kaivalya Nadkarni, the fund adheres to its objective of the investment objective of the Scheme is to generate income through arbitrage opportunities between cash and derivative market and arbitrage opportunities within the derivative market. Investments may also be made in debt & money market instruments.
Performance Analysis:
Over the past week, DSP Arbitrage Fund returned 0.06%, showing a positive delta of 1.26%. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering 0.51%.
The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:
|Period
|Mutual Fund Returns
|Nifty 50 Performance
|Performance Difference
|6 Months
|3.67%
|4.08%
|-0.41%
|1 Year
|8.21%
|16.38%
|-8.17%
|3 Years
|6.81%
|40.22%
|-33.41%
|5 Years
|5.81%
|101.49%
|-95.68%
Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:
|Holding Name
|Percentage of Portfolio
|Reliance Industries
|3.16%
|Vedanta
|2.69%
|Vodafone Idea
|2.24%
|Bank Of Baroda
|1.98%
|Adani Enterprises
|1.96%
|Sector Name
|Weightage (%)
|Regional Banks
|13.75%
|Metal Mining
|4.69%
|Consumer Financial Services
|4.42%
|Software & Programming
|4.01%
|Oil & Gas Operations
|3.85%
|Biotechnology & Drugs
|3.65%
|Construction Services
|3.47%
|Communications Services
|3.38%
|Chemical Manufacturing
|2.75%
|Coal
|2.11%
|Electric Utilities
|2.09%
|Aerospace & Defense
|1.66%
|Misc. Transportation
|1.66%
|Retail (Apparel)
|1.38%
|Personal & Household Prods.
|1.32%
|Construction - Raw Materials
|1.25%
|Electronic Instr. & Controls
|1.12%
|Investment Services
|1.1%
|Major Drugs
|1.09%
|Auto & Truck Manufacturers
|1.07%
|Misc. Capital Goods
|0.98%
|Misc. Financial Services
|0.95%
|Computer Services
|0.92%
|Iron & Steel
|0.9%
|Tobacco
|0.79%
|Recreational Products
|0.79%
|Railroads
|0.71%
|Personal Services
|0.67%
|Jewelry & Silverware
|0.54%
|Airline
|0.51%
|Healthcare Facilities
|0.45%
|Misc. Fabricated Products
|0.39%
|Oil & Gas - Integrated
|0.39%
|Insurance (Life)
|0.39%
|Constr. & Agric. Machinery
|0.34%
|Fabricated Plastic & Rubber
|0.3%
|Hotels & Motels
|0.28%
|Tires
|0.27%
|Auto & Truck Parts
|0.25%
|Food Processing
|0.19%
|Audio & Video Equipment
|0.19%
|Motion Pictures
|0.13%
|Natural Gas Utilities
|0.06%
|Beverages (Alcoholic)
|0.05%
|Appliance & Tool
|0.04%
|Insurance (Accident & Health)
|0.02%
Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 4.05, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.99 and 0.74, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.
In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 0.31% for one year, 0.66% for three years, and 0.77% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.
In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|Holding (%)
|No of shares
|Holding Value
|Dabur India
|0.15%
|162500
|8.78
|PVR Inox
|0.13%
|48840
|7.67
|Syngene International
|0.07%
|49000
|4.22
|JK Cement
|0.05%
|7500
|3.25
|Coromandel International
|0.05%
|18200
|3.04
|Bajaj Finserv
|0.05%
|16500
|2.89
|Voltas
|0.05%
|16200
|2.68
|Nestle India
|0.04%
|11400
|2.58
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|0.04%
|20000
|2.55
|Au Small Finance Bank
|0.04%
|35000
|2.15
|Tata Consumer
|0.03%
|19152
|1.93
|Gujarat Gas Company
|0.02%
|23750
|1.24
|Oracle Financial Services Softwa
|0.02%
|1000
|1.09
|Asian Paints
|0.02%
|3600
|1.06
|Mphasis
|0.02%
|3575
|1.03
|Pidilite Industries
|0.01%
|2750
|0.87
|Colgate Palmolive India
|0.01%
|2100
|0.65
|Metropolis Healthcare
|0.01%
|2000
|0.43
|L&T Technology Services
|0.00%
|200
|0.10
The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|No of shares (Before purchase)
|No of shares (After purchase)
|Holding Value
|Reliance Industries
|1898000.0
|1405500.0
|187.22
|Vedanta
|4416000.0
|3436200.0
|159.46
|Vodafone Idea
|2.4012E8
|1.6352E8
|132.78
|Bank Of Baroda
|4674150.0
|4662450.0
|117.01
|Adani Enterprises
|398100.0
|394500.0
|116.27
|Infosys
|624400.0
|592400.0
|104.10
|State Bank Of India
|1121250.0
|1079250.0
|88.53
|Indusind Bank
|888500.0
|826000.0
|87.20
|Gmr Airports
|1.1295E7
|1.099125E7
|87.19
|Axis Bank
|868125.0
|685625.0
|79.51
|Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail
|2839200.0
|2579200.0
|79.48
|Aurobindo Pharma
|519750.0
|463100.0
|64.68
|Tata Motors
|960300.0
|754600.0
|62.94
|Tata Consultancy Services
|172725.0
|149275.0
|59.24
|REC
|1498000.0
|1074000.0
|56.13
|IDFC First Bank
|1.00115E7
|8392500.0
|55.34
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|2572500.0
|2310000.0
|55.21
|LIC Housing Finance
|1137000.0
|861000.0
|54.34
|Punjab National Bank
|8944000.0
|5200000.0
|50.91
|Hindustan Copper
|1727800.0
|1703950.0
|50.14
|ITC
|1025600.0
|955200.0
|46.70
|Bharat Electronics
|1558950.0
|1524750.0
|43.45
|Container Corporation Of India
|548000.0
|499000.0
|42.28
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|2016000.0
|1166400.0
|37.42
|Atul
|68800.0
|47500.0
|37.25
|Ambuja Cements
|709200.0
|600300.0
|34.86
|Hindustan Unilever
|192600.0
|133800.0
|33.83
|Eicher Motors
|90125.0
|67200.0
|32.90
|Indus Towers
|884000.0
|819400.0
|27.91
|City Union Bank
|2245000.0
|1490000.0
|26.19
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|73000.0
|37125.0
|26.08
|Hindalco Industries
|533400.0
|347200.0
|23.82
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|194950.0
|124600.0
|23.04
|Jindal Steel & Power
|256875.0
|226250.0
|20.83
|Persistent Systems
|64200.0
|37000.0
|19.88
|Godrej Consumer Products
|284500.0
|147500.0
|18.93
|ICICI Bank
|179200.0
|144900.0
|18.73
|Havells India
|120500.0
|110000.0
|18.03
|Astral
|135423.0
|101659.0
|18.00
|Granules India
|606000.0
|312000.0
|17.78
|Tech Mahindra
|142800.0
|110400.0
|17.76
|Grasim Industries
|79750.0
|65750.0
|17.73
|HDFC Asset Management Company
|41250.0
|40800.0
|17.55
|Indian Hotels Company
|264000.0
|249000.0
|16.85
|Marico
|253200.0
|250800.0
|16.06
|Bharti Airtel
|172900.0
|90250.0
|14.56
|Aarti Industries
|293000.0
|282000.0
|14.41
|ABB India
|19750.0
|18875.0
|14.03
|TVS Motor Co
|65800.0
|53900.0
|13.45
|Muthoot Finance
|101200.0
|67650.0
|13.06
|Ultratech Cement
|22000.0
|11700.0
|12.95
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|58100.0
|43750.0
|11.94
|NTPC
|400500.0
|229500.0
|9.37
|Coal India
|203700.0
|191100.0
|8.64
|Cummins India
|29400.0
|24600.0
|8.62
|Petronet LNG
|402000.0
|255000.0
|8.50
|Dr Reddys Laboratories
|70625.0
|62500.0
|7.97
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|43750.0
|22250.0
|7.13
|Zydus Lifesciences
|72900.0
|71100.0
|7.12
|Britannia Industries
|17200.0
|12000.0
|6.88
|Samvardhana Motherson International
|688700.0
|347900.0
|6.30
|P I Industries
|14750.0
|13250.0
|5.95
|Federal Bank
|455000.0
|260000.0
|5.31
|SBI Life Insurance Company
|55500.0
|28500.0
|4.63
|HCL Technologies
|28000.0
|22750.0
|4.02
|Godrej Properties
|12600.0
|12150.0
|3.50
|Siemens
|6000.0
|4950.0
|3.46
|JSW Steel
|33750.0
|33075.0
|3.19
|SRF
|17625.0
|13875.0
|3.12
|United Spirits
|23100.0
|20300.0
|2.95
|Coforge
|3600.0
|3450.0
|2.64
|Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals
|95400.0
|63000.0
|2.47
|Info Edge India
|2850.0
|1650.0
|1.23
|Max Financial Services
|9600.0
|8000.0
|1.03
|Birlasoft
|20000.0
|16000.0
|0.89
The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|No of shares (Before reduction)
|No of shares (After reduction)
|Holding Value
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|536400.0
|528000.0
|91.41
|Bajaj Finance
|137875.0
|120625.0
|83.11
|Tata Power
|1908900.0
|1745550.0
|76.82
|Larsen & Toubro
|232500.0
|208950.0
|75.69
|Oberoi Realty
|445200.0
|368900.0
|72.56
|CANARA BANK
|6351750.0
|6162750.0
|63.27
|HDFC Bank
|363550.0
|351450.0
|61.01
|UPL
|1099800.0
|1063400.0
|58.88
|Hindustan Aeronautics
|138900.0
|128700.0
|54.66
|Wipro
|1210500.0
|964500.0
|53.23
|Tata Communications
|297000.0
|296500.0
|52.62
|Shriram Finance
|153600.0
|151200.0
|47.47
|Indian Energy Exchange
|2797500.0
|2587500.0
|46.00
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|511000.0
|485625.0
|39.89
|Manappuram Finance
|2781000.0
|2451000.0
|38.50
|RBL Bank
|2707500.0
|2047500.0
|34.76
|Polycab India
|57625.0
|53250.0
|34.51
|Titan Company
|100800.0
|98350.0
|32.14
|Bandhan Bank
|2293200.0
|1761200.0
|32.10
|Interglobe Aviation
|136500.0
|73800.0
|29.91
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|183425.0
|161675.0
|27.40
|LTI Mindtree
|46800.0
|46650.0
|26.65
|Oil & Natural Gas Corporation
|1613150.0
|999075.0
|26.60
|National Aluminium Company
|3367500.0
|1151250.0
|26.18
|DLF
|314325.0
|308550.0
|25.30
|Biocon
|792500.0
|740000.0
|23.40
|Alkem Laboratories
|50900.0
|40300.0
|23.30
|Chambal Fertilisers & Chemical
|488300.0
|475000.0
|22.98
|Steel Authority Of India
|2520000.0
|1744000.0
|20.19
|NMDC
|1246500.0
|810000.0
|17.98
|Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals
|269100.0
|245700.0
|15.36
|Laurus Labs
|443700.0
|311100.0
|15.29
|Exide Industries
|343800.0
|311400.0
|14.19
|Indian Oil Corporation
|1696500.0
|887250.0
|12.66
|Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone
|101600.0
|81600.0
|11.23
|Dixon Technologies (India)
|11000.0
|7900.0
|11.11
|Power Finance Corp
|300300.0
|243100.0
|11.06
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|343800.0
|338400.0
|10.52
|Tata Steel
|638000.0
|627000.0
|9.32
|Escorts Kubota
|32175.0
|22275.0
|8.35
|L&T FINANCE
|1530466.0
|571136.0
|8.34
|HDFC Life Insurance Company
|143000.0
|106700.0
|7.69
|ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company
|135000.0
|103500.0
|7.67
|Abbott India
|3380.0
|1900.0
|5.51
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|180225.0
|139725.0
|5.33
|ACC
|24300.0
|22800.0
|5.30
|Bharat Forge
|41500.0
|35000.0
|4.94
|Divis Laboratories
|9000.0
|5400.0
|3.19
|Piramal Enterprises
|42750.0
|27750.0
|2.95
|GAIL India
|443775.0
|105225.0
|2.11
|Multi Commodity Exchange Of India
|5200.0
|2600.0
|1.70
|Bajaj Auto
|4425.0
|225.0
|0.23
|Hero Motocorp
|6450.0
|300.0
|0.15
|Berger Paints India
|158400.0
|1320.0
|0.08
