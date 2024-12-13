DSP Arbitrage Fund performance review analysis for December: This detailed review of DSP Arbitrage Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

DSP Arbitrage Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for December: DSP Arbitrage Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Karan Mundhra,Kaivalya Nadkarni, remains a prominent player in the Arbitrage Fund. DSP Arbitrage Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹5917.04 crore. Under the guidance of Karan Mundhra,Kaivalya Nadkarni, the fund adheres to its objective of the investment objective of the Scheme is to generate income through arbitrage opportunities between cash and derivative market and arbitrage opportunities within the derivative market. Investments may also be made in debt & money market instruments. Performance Analysis: Over the past week, DSP Arbitrage Fund returned 0.06%, showing a positive delta of 1.26%. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering 0.51%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns Nifty 50 Performance Performance Difference 6 Months 3.67% 4.08% -0.41% 1 Year 8.21% 16.38% -8.17% 3 Years 6.81% 40.22% -33.41% 5 Years 5.81% 101.49% -95.68%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector Name Weightage (%) Regional Banks 13.75% Metal Mining 4.69% Consumer Financial Services 4.42% Software & Programming 4.01% Oil & Gas Operations 3.85% Biotechnology & Drugs 3.65% Construction Services 3.47% Communications Services 3.38% Chemical Manufacturing 2.75% Coal 2.11% Electric Utilities 2.09% Aerospace & Defense 1.66% Misc. Transportation 1.66% Retail (Apparel) 1.38% Personal & Household Prods. 1.32% Construction - Raw Materials 1.25% Electronic Instr. & Controls 1.12% Investment Services 1.1% Major Drugs 1.09% Auto & Truck Manufacturers 1.07% Misc. Capital Goods 0.98% Misc. Financial Services 0.95% Computer Services 0.92% Iron & Steel 0.9% Tobacco 0.79% Recreational Products 0.79% Railroads 0.71% Personal Services 0.67% Jewelry & Silverware 0.54% Airline 0.51% Healthcare Facilities 0.45% Misc. Fabricated Products 0.39% Oil & Gas - Integrated 0.39% Insurance (Life) 0.39% Constr. & Agric. Machinery 0.34% Fabricated Plastic & Rubber 0.3% Hotels & Motels 0.28% Tires 0.27% Auto & Truck Parts 0.25% Food Processing 0.19% Audio & Video Equipment 0.19% Motion Pictures 0.13% Natural Gas Utilities 0.06% Beverages (Alcoholic) 0.05% Appliance & Tool 0.04% Insurance (Accident & Health) 0.02%

Risk Measurement Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 4.05, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.99 and 0.74, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 0.31% for one year, 0.66% for three years, and 0.77% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks: