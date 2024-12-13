Hello User
DSP Arbitrage Fund performance review analysis for December

DSP Arbitrage Fund performance review analysis for December

DSP Arbitrage Fund performance review analysis for December: This detailed review of DSP Arbitrage Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

DSP Arbitrage Fund performance review analysis for December

DSP Arbitrage Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for December: DSP Arbitrage Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Karan Mundhra,Kaivalya Nadkarni, remains a prominent player in the Arbitrage Fund. DSP Arbitrage Fund boasts an impressive AUM of 5917.04 crore. Under the guidance of Karan Mundhra,Kaivalya Nadkarni, the fund adheres to its objective of the investment objective of the Scheme is to generate income through arbitrage opportunities between cash and derivative market and arbitrage opportunities within the derivative market. Investments may also be made in debt & money market instruments. Performance Analysis: Over the past week, DSP Arbitrage Fund returned 0.06%, showing a positive delta of 1.26%. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering 0.51%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns Nifty 50 Performance Performance Difference
6 Months 3.67% 4.08% -0.41%
1 Year 8.21% 16.38% -8.17%
3 Years 6.81% 40.22% -33.41%
5 Years 5.81% 101.49% -95.68%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Holding NamePercentage of Portfolio
Reliance Industries3.16%
Vedanta2.69%
Vodafone Idea2.24%
Bank Of Baroda1.98%
Adani Enterprises1.96%

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector NameWeightage (%)
Regional Banks13.75%
Metal Mining4.69%
Consumer Financial Services4.42%
Software & Programming4.01%
Oil & Gas Operations3.85%
Biotechnology & Drugs3.65%
Construction Services3.47%
Communications Services3.38%
Chemical Manufacturing2.75%
Coal2.11%
Electric Utilities2.09%
Aerospace & Defense1.66%
Misc. Transportation1.66%
Retail (Apparel)1.38%
Personal & Household Prods.1.32%
Construction - Raw Materials1.25%
Electronic Instr. & Controls1.12%
Investment Services1.1%
Major Drugs1.09%
Auto & Truck Manufacturers1.07%
Misc. Capital Goods0.98%
Misc. Financial Services0.95%
Computer Services0.92%
Iron & Steel0.9%
Tobacco0.79%
Recreational Products0.79%
Railroads0.71%
Personal Services0.67%
Jewelry & Silverware0.54%
Airline0.51%
Healthcare Facilities0.45%
Misc. Fabricated Products0.39%
Oil & Gas - Integrated0.39%
Insurance (Life)0.39%
Constr. & Agric. Machinery0.34%
Fabricated Plastic & Rubber0.3%
Hotels & Motels0.28%
Tires0.27%
Auto & Truck Parts0.25%
Food Processing0.19%
Audio & Video Equipment0.19%
Motion Pictures0.13%
Natural Gas Utilities0.06%
Beverages (Alcoholic)0.05%
Appliance & Tool0.04%
Insurance (Accident & Health)0.02%

Risk Measurement

Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 4.05, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.99 and 0.74, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 0.31% for one year, 0.66% for three years, and 0.77% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock NameHolding (%)No of sharesHolding Value
Dabur India0.15%1625008.78
PVR Inox0.13%488407.67
Syngene International0.07%490004.22
JK Cement0.05%75003.25
Coromandel International0.05%182003.04
Bajaj Finserv0.05%165002.89
Voltas0.05%162002.68
Nestle India0.04%114002.58
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company0.04%200002.55
Au Small Finance Bank0.04%350002.15
Tata Consumer0.03%191521.93
Gujarat Gas Company0.02%237501.24
Oracle Financial Services Softwa0.02%10001.09
Asian Paints0.02%36001.06
Mphasis0.02%35751.03
Pidilite Industries0.01%27500.87
Colgate Palmolive India0.01%21000.65
Metropolis Healthcare0.01%20000.43
L&T Technology Services0.00%2000.10

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before purchase)No of shares (After purchase)Holding Value
Reliance Industries1898000.01405500.0187.22
Vedanta4416000.03436200.0159.46
Vodafone Idea2.4012E81.6352E8132.78
Bank Of Baroda4674150.04662450.0117.01
Adani Enterprises398100.0394500.0116.27
Infosys624400.0592400.0104.10
State Bank Of India1121250.01079250.088.53
Indusind Bank888500.0826000.087.20
Gmr Airports1.1295E71.099125E787.19
Axis Bank868125.0685625.079.51
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail2839200.02579200.079.48
Aurobindo Pharma519750.0463100.064.68
Tata Motors960300.0754600.062.94
Tata Consultancy Services172725.0149275.059.24
REC1498000.01074000.056.13
IDFC First Bank1.00115E78392500.055.34
Bharat Heavy Electricals2572500.02310000.055.21
LIC Housing Finance1137000.0861000.054.34
Punjab National Bank8944000.05200000.050.91
Hindustan Copper1727800.01703950.050.14
ITC1025600.0955200.046.70
Bharat Electronics1558950.01524750.043.45
Container Corporation Of India548000.0499000.042.28
Power Grid Corporation Of India2016000.01166400.037.42
Atul68800.047500.037.25
Ambuja Cements709200.0600300.034.86
Hindustan Unilever192600.0133800.033.83
Eicher Motors90125.067200.032.90
Indus Towers884000.0819400.027.91
City Union Bank2245000.01490000.026.19
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise73000.037125.026.08
Hindalco Industries533400.0347200.023.82
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries194950.0124600.023.04
Jindal Steel & Power256875.0226250.020.83
Persistent Systems64200.037000.019.88
Godrej Consumer Products284500.0147500.018.93
ICICI Bank179200.0144900.018.73
Havells India120500.0110000.018.03
Astral135423.0101659.018.00
Granules India606000.0312000.017.78
Tech Mahindra142800.0110400.017.76
Grasim Industries79750.065750.017.73
HDFC Asset Management Company41250.040800.017.55
Indian Hotels Company264000.0249000.016.85
Marico253200.0250800.016.06
Bharti Airtel172900.090250.014.56
Aarti Industries293000.0282000.014.41
ABB India19750.018875.014.03
TVS Motor Co65800.053900.013.45
Muthoot Finance101200.067650.013.06
Ultratech Cement22000.011700.012.95
Mahindra & Mahindra58100.043750.011.94
NTPC400500.0229500.09.37
Coal India203700.0191100.08.64
Cummins India29400.024600.08.62
Petronet LNG402000.0255000.08.50
Dr Reddys Laboratories70625.062500.07.97
Torrent Pharmaceuticals43750.022250.07.13
Zydus Lifesciences72900.071100.07.12
Britannia Industries17200.012000.06.88
Samvardhana Motherson International688700.0347900.06.30
P I Industries14750.013250.05.95
Federal Bank455000.0260000.05.31
SBI Life Insurance Company55500.028500.04.63
HCL Technologies28000.022750.04.02
Godrej Properties12600.012150.03.50
Siemens6000.04950.03.46
JSW Steel33750.033075.03.19
SRF17625.013875.03.12
United Spirits23100.020300.02.95
Coforge3600.03450.02.64
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals95400.063000.02.47
Info Edge India2850.01650.01.23
Max Financial Services9600.08000.01.03
Birlasoft20000.016000.00.89

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before reduction)No of shares (After reduction)Holding Value
Kotak Mahindra Bank536400.0528000.091.41
Bajaj Finance137875.0120625.083.11
Tata Power1908900.01745550.076.82
Larsen & Toubro232500.0208950.075.69
Oberoi Realty445200.0368900.072.56
CANARA BANK6351750.06162750.063.27
HDFC Bank363550.0351450.061.01
UPL1099800.01063400.058.88
Hindustan Aeronautics138900.0128700.054.66
Wipro1210500.0964500.053.23
Tata Communications297000.0296500.052.62
Shriram Finance153600.0151200.047.47
Indian Energy Exchange2797500.02587500.046.00
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation511000.0485625.039.89
Manappuram Finance2781000.02451000.038.50
RBL Bank2707500.02047500.034.76
Polycab India57625.053250.034.51
Titan Company100800.098350.032.14
Bandhan Bank2293200.01761200.032.10
Interglobe Aviation136500.073800.029.91
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals183425.0161675.027.40
LTI Mindtree46800.046650.026.65
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation1613150.0999075.026.60
National Aluminium Company3367500.01151250.026.18
DLF314325.0308550.025.30
Biocon792500.0740000.023.40
Alkem Laboratories50900.040300.023.30
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemical488300.0475000.022.98
Steel Authority Of India2520000.01744000.020.19
NMDC1246500.0810000.017.98
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals269100.0245700.015.36
Laurus Labs443700.0311100.015.29
Exide Industries343800.0311400.014.19
Indian Oil Corporation1696500.0887250.012.66
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone101600.081600.011.23
Dixon Technologies (India)11000.07900.011.11
Power Finance Corp300300.0243100.011.06
Bharat Petroleum Corporation343800.0338400.010.52
Tata Steel638000.0627000.09.32
Escorts Kubota32175.022275.08.35
L&T FINANCE1530466.0571136.08.34
HDFC Life Insurance Company143000.0106700.07.69
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company135000.0103500.07.67
Abbott India3380.01900.05.51
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation180225.0139725.05.33
ACC24300.022800.05.30
Bharat Forge41500.035000.04.94
Divis Laboratories9000.05400.03.19
Piramal Enterprises42750.027750.02.95
GAIL India443775.0105225.02.11
Multi Commodity Exchange Of India5200.02600.01.70
Bajaj Auto4425.0225.00.23
Hero Motocorp6450.0300.00.15
Berger Paints India158400.01320.00.08

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

