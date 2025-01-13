DSP Flexi Cap Fund Direct Plan Growth performance review analysis for January: DSP Flexi Cap Fund Direct Plan Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Bhavin Gandhi, remains a prominent player in the Flexi Cap. DSP Flexi Cap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹11765.48 crore. Under the guidance of Bhavin Gandhi, the fund adheres to its objective of the primary investment objective of the Scheme is to seek to generate long term capital appreciation, from a portfolio that is substantially constituted of equity securities and equity related securities of issuers domiciled in India. This shall be the fundamental attribute of the Scheme. There is no assurance that the investment objective of the Scheme will be realized. This detailed review of DSP Flexi Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY 500 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.



Performance Analysis:



Over the past week, DSP Flexi Cap Fund returned -3.20%, showing a negative delta of -0.08% with respect to NIFTY 500. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -5.07% against the NIFTY 500’s -7.82%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY 500 Performance Performance Difference 6 Months -0.98% -7.23% 6.25% 1 Year 18.04% 8.28% 9.76% 3 Years 48.63% 36.96% 11.67% 5 Years 142.17% 114.41% 27.76%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector Name Weightage (%) Regional Banks 17.84% Consumer Financial Services 10.24% Software & Programming 9.81% Biotechnology & Drugs 7.98% Auto & Truck Parts 5.71% Electronic Instr. & Controls 4.97% Construction Services 4.53% Chemicals - Plastics & Rubber 3.75% Personal & Household Prods. 2.76% Investment Services 2.71% Misc. Fabricated Products 2.6% Chemical Manufacturing 2.2% Beverages (Alcoholic) 2.05% Retail (Grocery) 1.94% Appliance & Tool 1.81% Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures 1.7% Construction - Raw Materials 1.52% Iron & Steel 1.42% Healthcare Facilities 1.29% Natural Gas Utilities 1.24% Oil & Gas - Integrated 1.24% Misc. Financial Services 1.19% Oil & Gas Operations 1.12% Misc. Capital Goods 1.06% Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) 1.0% Insurance (Life) 0.79% Metal Mining 0.77% Tires 0.56% Auto & Truck Manufacturers 0.51%

Risk Measurement Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 0.96, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.65 and 0.78, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 12.16% for one year, 14.34% for three years, and 19.16% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock Name Holding (%) No of shares Holding Value (in Cr)

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock Name No of shares (Before purchase) No of shares (After purchase) Holding Value (in Cr) Cipla 2414671.0 1585563.0 243.21

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock Name No of shares (Before reduction) No of shares (After reduction) Holding Value (in Cr) Coforge 399682.0 317013.0 275.36 Ganesha Ecosphere 788805.0 716019.0 171.78 Rainbow Childrens Medicare 1012344.0 955787.0 151.92