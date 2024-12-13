DSP Nifty 50 Equal Weight Index Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for December: DSP Nifty 50 Equal Weight Index Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Anil Ghelani,Diipesh Shah, remains a prominent player in the Index Funds. DSP Nifty 50 Equal Weight Index Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹1886.93 crore. Under the guidance of Anil Ghelani,Diipesh Shah, the fund adheres to its objective of to invest in companies which are constituents of NIFTY 50 Equal Weight Index (underlying Index) in the same proportion as in the index and seeks to generate returns that are commensurate (before fees and expenses) with the performance of the underlying Index, subject to tracking error. There is no assurance that the investment objective of the Scheme will be realized.



Performance Analysis:



Over the past week, DSP Nifty 50 Equal Weight Index Fund returned 0.73%, showing a positive delta of 1.93%. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering 0.32%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns Nifty 50 Performance Performance Difference 6 Months 3.33% 4.08% -0.75% 1 Year 19.66% 16.38% 3.28% 3 Years 17.08% 40.22% -23.14% 5 Years 21.06% 101.49% -80.43%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector Name Weightage (%) Regional Banks 12.02% Software & Programming 8.34% Biotechnology & Drugs 6.25% Insurance (Life) 6.03% Recreational Products 5.66% Food Processing 5.65% Construction - Raw Materials 4.22% Iron & Steel 4.12% Coal 3.99% Electric Utilities 3.94% Consumer Financial Services 3.89% Oil & Gas Operations 3.86% Auto & Truck Manufacturers 3.75% Computer Services 2.23% Healthcare Facilities 2.13% Aerospace & Defense 2.13% Construction Services 2.07% Metal Mining 2.07% Tobacco 2.05% Misc. Transportation 2.05% Retail (Apparel) 2.03% Communications Services 1.98% Oil & Gas - Integrated 1.98% Chemical Manufacturing 1.96% Constr. & Agric. Machinery 1.91% Jewelry & Silverware 1.89% Personal & Household Prods. 1.86%

Risk Measurement Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 0.95, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.79 and 0.75, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 14.48% for one year, 14.18% for three years, and 20.05% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks: