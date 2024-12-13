Hello User
Business News/ Markets / DSP Nifty 50 Equal Weight Index Fund performance review analysis for December

DSP Nifty 50 Equal Weight Index Fund performance review analysis for December

DSP Nifty 50 Equal Weight Index Fund performance review analysis for December: This detailed review of DSP Nifty 50 Equal Weight Index Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

DSP Nifty 50 Equal Weight Index Fund performance review analysis for December

DSP Nifty 50 Equal Weight Index Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for December: DSP Nifty 50 Equal Weight Index Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Anil Ghelani,Diipesh Shah, remains a prominent player in the Index Funds. DSP Nifty 50 Equal Weight Index Fund boasts an impressive AUM of 1886.93 crore. Under the guidance of Anil Ghelani,Diipesh Shah, the fund adheres to its objective of to invest in companies which are constituents of NIFTY 50 Equal Weight Index (underlying Index) in the same proportion as in the index and seeks to generate returns that are commensurate (before fees and expenses) with the performance of the underlying Index, subject to tracking error. There is no assurance that the investment objective of the Scheme will be realized. Performance Analysis: Over the past week, DSP Nifty 50 Equal Weight Index Fund returned 0.73%, showing a positive delta of 1.93%. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering 0.32%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns Nifty 50 Performance Performance Difference
6 Months 3.33% 4.08% -0.75%
1 Year 19.66% 16.38% 3.28%
3 Years 17.08% 40.22% -23.14%
5 Years 21.06% 101.49% -80.43%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Holding NamePercentage of Portfolio
State Bank Of India2.24%
Wipro2.23%
Grasim Industries2.19%
HDFC Life Insurance Company2.18%
Tech Mahindra2.17%

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector NameWeightage (%)
Regional Banks12.02%
Software & Programming8.34%
Biotechnology & Drugs6.25%
Insurance (Life)6.03%
Recreational Products5.66%
Food Processing5.65%
Construction - Raw Materials4.22%
Iron & Steel4.12%
Coal3.99%
Electric Utilities3.94%
Consumer Financial Services3.89%
Oil & Gas Operations3.86%
Auto & Truck Manufacturers3.75%
Computer Services2.23%
Healthcare Facilities2.13%
Aerospace & Defense2.13%
Construction Services2.07%
Metal Mining2.07%
Tobacco2.05%
Misc. Transportation2.05%
Retail (Apparel)2.03%
Communications Services1.98%
Oil & Gas - Integrated1.98%
Chemical Manufacturing1.96%
Constr. & Agric. Machinery1.91%
Jewelry & Silverware1.89%
Personal & Household Prods.1.86%

Risk Measurement

Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 0.95, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.79 and 0.75, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 14.48% for one year, 14.18% for three years, and 20.05% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before purchase)No of shares (After purchase)Holding Value
State Bank Of India552149.0515468.042.28
Wipro816690.0762435.042.08
Grasim Industries164503.0153575.041.41
HDFC Life Insurance Company611135.0570536.041.09
Tech Mahindra273224.0255073.041.04
Eicher Motors89456.083513.040.88
HCL Technologies245686.0229364.040.51
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries234108.0218555.040.41
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise61388.057310.040.25
Bharat Electronics1510811.01410445.040.19
JSW Steel445641.0416036.040.10
ICICI Bank330785.0308810.039.91
HDFC Bank246141.0229789.039.89
Hindalco Industries609519.0569027.039.04
Larsen & Toubro115426.0107758.039.04
Dr Reddys Laboratories327216.0305478.038.93
Adani Enterprises141029.0131660.038.81
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone301476.0281448.038.73
ITC846118.0789909.038.62
Cipla266498.0248794.038.61
Ultratech Cement37060.034598.038.29
Trent57508.053687.038.27
NTPC1004148.0937440.038.27
Tata Consultancy Services102440.095635.037.96
Infosys231050.0215701.037.91
Britannia Industries70857.066149.037.89
Tata Steel2708827.02528873.037.57
Bharti Airtel248755.0232230.037.45
Bharat Petroleum Corporation1288725.01203112.037.39
Axis Bank345327.0322386.037.39
Kotak Mahindra Bank230728.0215400.037.29
Bajaj Finserv227072.0211987.037.12
Asian Paints134960.0125994.036.99
Bajaj Finance57439.053623.036.95
Coal India866631.0809059.036.58
Reliance Industries293122.0273649.036.46
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation1466049.01368656.036.43
Shriram Finance124263.0116008.036.42
Mahindra & Mahindra141669.0132258.036.09
Power Grid Corporation Of India1203873.01123897.036.06
Titan Company117174.0109390.035.74
SBI Life Insurance Company234980.0219370.035.59
Maruti Suzuki India34252.031976.035.42
Tata Motors454452.0424261.035.39
Hindustan Unilever148497.0138632.035.05
Tata Consumer368115.0343660.034.46
Nestle India162348.0151563.034.30
Hero Motocorp71926.067148.033.51
Bajaj Auto35322.032976.032.44
Indusind Bank304210.0284000.029.98

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

