DSP Nifty 50 Equal Weight Index Fund performance review analysis for December

DSP Nifty 50 Equal Weight Index Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for December: DSP Nifty 50 Equal Weight Index Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Anil Ghelani,Diipesh Shah, remains a prominent player in the Index Funds. DSP Nifty 50 Equal Weight Index Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹1886.93 crore. Under the guidance of Anil Ghelani,Diipesh Shah, the fund adheres to its objective of to invest in companies which are constituents of NIFTY 50 Equal Weight Index (underlying Index) in the same proportion as in the index and seeks to generate returns that are commensurate (before fees and expenses) with the performance of the underlying Index, subject to tracking error. There is no assurance that the investment objective of the Scheme will be realized. Performance Analysis: Over the past week, DSP Nifty 50 Equal Weight Index Fund returned 0.73%, showing a positive delta of 1.93%. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering 0.32%.
The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:
|Period
|Mutual Fund Returns
|Nifty 50 Performance
|Performance Difference
|6 Months
|3.33%
|4.08%
|-0.75%
|1 Year
|19.66%
|16.38%
|3.28%
|3 Years
|17.08%
|40.22%
|-23.14%
|5 Years
|21.06%
|101.49%
|-80.43%
Top Holdings of the Fund
Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:
|Holding Name
|Percentage of Portfolio
|State Bank Of India
|2.24%
|Wipro
|2.23%
|Grasim Industries
|2.19%
|HDFC Life Insurance Company
|2.18%
|Tech Mahindra
|2.17%
Sector Allocation of the Fund
|Sector Name
|Weightage (%)
|Regional Banks
|12.02%
|Software & Programming
|8.34%
|Biotechnology & Drugs
|6.25%
|Insurance (Life)
|6.03%
|Recreational Products
|5.66%
|Food Processing
|5.65%
|Construction - Raw Materials
|4.22%
|Iron & Steel
|4.12%
|Coal
|3.99%
|Electric Utilities
|3.94%
|Consumer Financial Services
|3.89%
|Oil & Gas Operations
|3.86%
|Auto & Truck Manufacturers
|3.75%
|Computer Services
|2.23%
|Healthcare Facilities
|2.13%
|Aerospace & Defense
|2.13%
|Construction Services
|2.07%
|Metal Mining
|2.07%
|Tobacco
|2.05%
|Misc. Transportation
|2.05%
|Retail (Apparel)
|2.03%
|Communications Services
|1.98%
|Oil & Gas - Integrated
|1.98%
|Chemical Manufacturing
|1.96%
|Constr. & Agric. Machinery
|1.91%
|Jewelry & Silverware
|1.89%
|Personal & Household Prods.
|1.86%
Risk Measurement
Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 0.95, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.79 and 0.75, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.
In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 14.48% for one year, 14.18% for three years, and 20.05% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.
Recent Portfolio Activity
The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|No of shares (Before purchase)
|No of shares (After purchase)
|Holding Value
|State Bank Of India
|552149.0
|515468.0
|42.28
|Wipro
|816690.0
|762435.0
|42.08
|Grasim Industries
|164503.0
|153575.0
|41.41
|HDFC Life Insurance Company
|611135.0
|570536.0
|41.09
|Tech Mahindra
|273224.0
|255073.0
|41.04
|Eicher Motors
|89456.0
|83513.0
|40.88
|HCL Technologies
|245686.0
|229364.0
|40.51
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|234108.0
|218555.0
|40.41
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|61388.0
|57310.0
|40.25
|Bharat Electronics
|1510811.0
|1410445.0
|40.19
|JSW Steel
|445641.0
|416036.0
|40.10
|ICICI Bank
|330785.0
|308810.0
|39.91
|HDFC Bank
|246141.0
|229789.0
|39.89
|Hindalco Industries
|609519.0
|569027.0
|39.04
|Larsen & Toubro
|115426.0
|107758.0
|39.04
|Dr Reddys Laboratories
|327216.0
|305478.0
|38.93
|Adani Enterprises
|141029.0
|131660.0
|38.81
|Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone
|301476.0
|281448.0
|38.73
|ITC
|846118.0
|789909.0
|38.62
|Cipla
|266498.0
|248794.0
|38.61
|Ultratech Cement
|37060.0
|34598.0
|38.29
|Trent
|57508.0
|53687.0
|38.27
|NTPC
|1004148.0
|937440.0
|38.27
|Tata Consultancy Services
|102440.0
|95635.0
|37.96
|Infosys
|231050.0
|215701.0
|37.91
|Britannia Industries
|70857.0
|66149.0
|37.89
|Tata Steel
|2708827.0
|2528873.0
|37.57
|Bharti Airtel
|248755.0
|232230.0
|37.45
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|1288725.0
|1203112.0
|37.39
|Axis Bank
|345327.0
|322386.0
|37.39
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|230728.0
|215400.0
|37.29
|Bajaj Finserv
|227072.0
|211987.0
|37.12
|Asian Paints
|134960.0
|125994.0
|36.99
|Bajaj Finance
|57439.0
|53623.0
|36.95
|Coal India
|866631.0
|809059.0
|36.58
|Reliance Industries
|293122.0
|273649.0
|36.46
|Oil & Natural Gas Corporation
|1466049.0
|1368656.0
|36.43
|Shriram Finance
|124263.0
|116008.0
|36.42
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|141669.0
|132258.0
|36.09
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|1203873.0
|1123897.0
|36.06
|Titan Company
|117174.0
|109390.0
|35.74
|SBI Life Insurance Company
|234980.0
|219370.0
|35.59
|Maruti Suzuki India
|34252.0
|31976.0
|35.42
|Tata Motors
|454452.0
|424261.0
|35.39
|Hindustan Unilever
|148497.0
|138632.0
|35.05
|Tata Consumer
|368115.0
|343660.0
|34.46
|Nestle India
|162348.0
|151563.0
|34.30
|Hero Motocorp
|71926.0
|67148.0
|33.51
|Bajaj Auto
|35322.0
|32976.0
|32.44
|Indusind Bank
|304210.0
|284000.0
|29.98
