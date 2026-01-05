The DU Digital Global Ltd stock manipulation case once again draws attention to vulnerabilities in India’s rapidly expanding small and medium enterprises (SME) segment, raising questions about whether investor protection mechanisms are keeping up with rising retail participation.
DU Digital case sparks fears over SME market manipulation and retail investor safety
SummaryThe DU Digital stock manipulation case is the latest reminder of the structural vulnerabilities in the SME segment, which was designed as a lighter-touch platform to help smaller companies access capital, but has become a hotbed of speculative trading
