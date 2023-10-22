Dutch FPIs face tax concerns following apex court ruling
In its verdict, the Supreme Court clarified that the MFN clause in a tax treaty is not automatically triggered and has to be notified separately by the central government
NEW DELHI : Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) based in the Netherlands face tax concerns following a Supreme Court verdict last week pertaining to the interpretation of Double Taxation Avoidance Agreements (DTAAs).
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started