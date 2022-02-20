Earnings downgrades for cement stocks rise

Bloomberg data shows that on an EV/Ebitda basis, major cement makers Shree Cement, Ultratech Cement Ltd, ACC and Ambuja Cements are trading in the range of 9-18 times FY23 earnings estimates. Shree Cement is trading at the highest valuation multiple of 18.33 times followed by Ultratech’s 14.21 times. EV is enterprise value. “Obviously, earnings risk would weigh on valuations. Stocks such as Ultratech have already seen its EV/Ebitda multiple moderate from 18 times seen in the past. We think earnings risk could become an overhang for cement stocks, which will eventually be reflected in their valuation," cautioned Sahadeo.