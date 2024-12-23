Markets
Earnings growth slowdown appears temporary, says Franklin Templeton's Hari Shyamsunder
Ram Sahgal 5 min read 23 Dec 2024, 05:30 AM IST
- A recovery is likely in the second half of FY25, aided by an increase in government spending over the first six months of FY25 and improvement in rural demand, benefiting companies linked to this theme, says Shyamsunder.
Government capex would align with nominal GDP growth in times to come while private capex is expected to gather pace over the next three to five years, driven by higher capacity utilisation and an uptick in investments in emerging sectors such as renewables and electric vehicles, according to Hari Shyamsunder of Franklin Templeton.
