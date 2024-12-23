On China, do you expect further stimuli and consequently foreign outflows from India in favour of the former?

Chinese consumers have remained cautious due to structural factors, including inadequate social safety nets, a negative wealth effect, and job insecurity. Issues like high inequality and an ageing population have further exacerbated the situation. Over the past five years, Indian corporate earnings have doubled in the listed space, while China’s earnings have declined. In response to these challenges, China’s policymakers have recently stepped up efforts to address economic weaknesses. While relatively inexpensive valuations could prompt tactical shifts into Chinese markets based on stimulus measures, structural tailwinds continue to favor India's long-term growth story.