Q2 Results impact: Jio Financial share price gains 3% as profit doubles in September quarter
Jio Financial Services' consolidated net profit surged 101.3 percent to ₹668.18 crore in the quarter under review versus ₹331.92 crore in the previous quarter (Q1FY24) on the back of higher income from operations.
Shares of Jio Financial Services rose over 3 percent to ₹232 on BSE on Tuesday after the company's profit doubled in the quarter ended September 2023 (Q2FY24) in its first results report after being carved out from Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries.
