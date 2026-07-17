Pulse of the Street: Earnings sentiment rescues volatile week; real test ahead

Indian equities closed a volatile week with modest gains, led by a sharp Friday rally as investors ultimately shrugged off renewed West Asia tensions and stepped up purchases on strong June-quarter earnings.
The 30-share Sensex rose 0.75% for the week, while the broader Nifty 50 gained 0.53%, with most of the gains coming on Friday. The Nifty jumped 1.1% to close at 24,334.30, while the Sensex advanced 1.25% to settle at 78,151.44, its highest closing level since 12 June 2026.
Investors remained on edge for much of the week as fresh hostilities between the US and Iran, less than a month after an interim peace deal, pushed crude oil prices higher and weighed on the rupee. Crude oil soared past $85 a barrel from about $75 in the previous week, stoking concerns over inflation and India’s import bill. The rupee hovered near a more than one-month low of around ₹96.3 against the dollar.