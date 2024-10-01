Ecos India Mobility share are up by 0.99%, Nifty down by -0.23%

Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|486.71
|10
|508.08
|20
|0.00
|50
|0.00
|100
|0.00
|300
|0.00
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 46.70%
The company has a 67.75% promoter holding, 0.09% MF holding, & 4.29% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
Ecos India Mobility share price up 0.99% today to trade at ₹458.15 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Jio Financial Services are falling today, but its peers Mankind Pharma are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.23% & -0.16% each respectively.