Ecos India Mobility share are up by 0.25%, Nifty down by -1.49%

Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today on 03-10-2024: On the last trading day, Ecos India Mobility opened at 456 and closed at 470.05. The stock reached a high of 471 and a low of 456 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced a positive movement, closing higher than its opening price.

Published3 Oct 2024, 11:06 AM IST
Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today Live Updates
Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today Live Updates

Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today on : At 03 Oct 12:01 today, Ecos India Mobility shares are trading at price 470.05, 0.25% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 82935.69, down by -1.58%. The stock has hit a high of 471 and a low of 456 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5469.15
10501.39
200.00
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 46.70% .

The company has a 67.75% promoter holding, 0.09% MF holding, & 4.29% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.

Ecos India Mobility share price has gained 0.25% today, currently at 470.05, while its peers such as are in the red. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -1.49% & -1.58% each respectively.

First Published:3 Oct 2024, 11:06 AM IST
