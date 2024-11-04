Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: Ecos India Mobility share price are down by -3.71%, Nifty down by -1.73%

Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: Ecos India Mobility share price are down by -3.71%, Nifty down by -1.73%

Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: On the last trading day for Ecos India Mobility, the stock opened at 400 and closed at 388.3. During the day, it reached a high of 403.6 and a low of 386.5. Overall, the stock experienced a decline from its opening price to its closing price.

Ecos India MobilityShare Price Today on 04-11-2024

Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: At 04 Nov 13:01 today, Ecos India Mobility shares are trading at price 388.3, -3.71% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 78476.7, down by -1.56%. The stock has hit a high of 403.6 and a low of 386.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5388.91
10396.64
20430.26
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 46.70% & ROA of 25.49% respectively.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.01% MF holding, & 9.72% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.09% in june to 0.01% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 4.29% in june to 9.72% in the september quarter.

Ecos India Mobility share price down -3.71% today to trade at 388.3 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Jio Financial Services, Mankind Pharma are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -1.73% & -1.56% each respectively.

