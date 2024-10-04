Ecos India Mobility share are up by 0.77%, Nifty up by 0.21%

Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today on 04-10-2024: On the last trading day, Ecos India Mobility opened at 470 and closed at 479.15. The stock reached a high of 482.25 and a low of 464.05 during the day.

Published4 Oct 2024, 11:19 AM IST
Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today Live Updates
Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today Live Updates

Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today on : At 04 Oct 11:19 today, Ecos India Mobility shares are trading at price 479.15, 0.77% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 82811.21, up by 0.38%. The stock has hit a high of 482.25 and a low of 464.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5469.15
10501.39
200.00
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 46.70% .

The company has a 67.75% promoter holding, 0.09% MF holding, & 4.29% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.

Ecos India Mobility share price up 0.77% today to trade at 479.15 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Jio Financial Services are falling today, but its peers Mankind Pharma are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.21% & 0.38% each respectively.

First Published:4 Oct 2024, 11:19 AM IST
Ecos India Mobility share are up by 0.77%, Nifty up by 0.21%

