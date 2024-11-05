Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: Ecos India Mobility share price are down by -0.31%, Nifty down by -0.5%

Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: On the last trading day, Ecos India Mobility opened at 390 and closed slightly lower at 389.65. The stock reached a high of 398.25 during the day and had a low of 389.65, indicating a day of relatively stable trading with a narrow range.

Published5 Nov 2024, 11:02 AM IST
Ecos India MobilityShare Price Today on 05-11-2024
Ecos India MobilityShare Price Today on 05-11-2024

Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: At 05 Nov 12:01 today, Ecos India Mobility shares are trading at price 389.65, -0.31% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 78313.3, down by -0.6%. The stock has hit a high of 398.25 and a low of 389.65 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5388.91
10396.64
20430.26
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 46.70% & ROA of 25.49% respectively.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.01% MF holding, & 9.72% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.09% in june to 0.01% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 4.29% in june to 9.72% in the september quarter.

Ecos India Mobility share price down -0.31% today to trade at 389.65 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Jio Financial Services, Mankind Pharma are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.5% & -0.6% each respectively.

First Published:5 Nov 2024, 11:02 AM IST
    Popular in Markets

