Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: Ecos India Mobility share price are down by -0.31%, Nifty down by -0.5%

Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: At 05 Nov 12:01 today, Ecos India Mobility shares are trading at price ₹389.65, -0.31% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78313.3, down by -0.6%. The stock has hit a high of ₹398.25 and a low of ₹389.65 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 388.91 10 396.64 20 430.26 50 0.00 100 0.00 300 0.00

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 46.70% & ROA of 25.49% respectively.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.01% MF holding, & 9.72% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.09% in june to 0.01% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 4.29% in june to 9.72% in the september quarter.