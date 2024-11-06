Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: Ecos India Mobility share price are up by 7.88%, Nifty up by 0.75%

Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: At 06 Nov 12:01 today, Ecos India Mobility shares are trading at price ₹424.35, 7.88% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80195.1, up by 0.9%. The stock has hit a high of ₹427.9 and a low of ₹393.35 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 388.91 10 396.64 20 430.26 50 0.00 100 0.00 300 0.00

Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 46.70% & ROA of 25.49% respectively.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.09% MF holding, & 4.29% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.