Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: Ecos India Mobility share price are up by 7.88%, Nifty up by 0.75%

Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: Ecos India Mobility share price are up by 7.88%, Nifty up by 0.75%

Livemint

Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: On the last trading day, Ecos India Mobility opened at 393.35 and closed at 424.35. The stock reached a high of 427.90 and a low of 393.35 during the day. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price, with a significant increase from the opening to the closing price.

Ecos India MobilityShare Price Today on 06-11-2024

Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: At 06 Nov 12:01 today, Ecos India Mobility shares are trading at price 424.35, 7.88% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80195.1, up by 0.9%. The stock has hit a high of 427.9 and a low of 393.35 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5388.91
10396.64
20430.26
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 46.70% & ROA of 25.49% respectively.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.09% MF holding, & 4.29% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.

Ecos India Mobility share price has gained 7.88% today to trade at 424.35 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.75% & 0.9% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.