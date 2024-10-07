Ecos India Mobility share are down by -2.58%, Nifty down by -0.16%

Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today on : At 07 Oct 11:00 today, Ecos India Mobility shares are trading at price ₹462, -2.58% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81450.61, down by -0.29%. The stock has hit a high of ₹482 and a low of ₹452.6 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 466.68 10 481.35 20 491.08 50 0.00 100 0.00 300 0.00

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 46.70% .

The company has a 67.75% promoter holding, 0.09% MF holding, & 4.29% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

