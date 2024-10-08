Ecos India Mobility share are down by -1.46%, Nifty up by 0.67%

Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|466.68
|10
|481.35
|20
|491.08
|50
|0.00
|100
|0.00
|300
|0.00
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 46.70%
The company has a 67.75% promoter holding, 0.09% MF holding, & 4.29% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The FII holding has
Ecos India Mobility share price down -1.46% today to trade at ₹463.05 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as are falling today, but its peers Jio Financial Services, Mankind Pharma are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.67% & 0.48% each respectively.
