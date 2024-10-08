Ecos India Mobility share are down by -1.46%, Nifty up by 0.67%

Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today on 08-10-2024: On the last trading day, Ecos India Mobility opened at 455.05 and closed at 463.05. Throughout the day, the stock reached a high of 471.35 and maintained a low of 455.05.

Published8 Oct 2024, 11:19 AM IST
Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today Live Updates

Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today on : At 08 Oct 12:00 today, Ecos India Mobility shares are trading at price 463.05, -1.46% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81439.95, up by 0.48%. The stock has hit a high of 471.35 and a low of 455.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5466.68
10481.35
20491.08
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 46.70% .

The company has a 67.75% promoter holding, 0.09% MF holding, & 4.29% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.

Ecos India Mobility share price down -1.46% today to trade at 463.05 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as are falling today, but its peers Jio Financial Services, Mankind Pharma are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.67% & 0.48% each respectively.

First Published:8 Oct 2024, 11:19 AM IST
