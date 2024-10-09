Ecos India Mobility share are up by 1.25%, Nifty up by 0.61%

Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|468.44
|10
|477.58
|20
|490.87
|50
|0.00
|100
|0.00
|300
|0.00
The company has a 67.75% promoter holding, 0.09% MF holding, & 4.29% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The FII holding has
