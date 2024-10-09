Ecos India Mobility share are up by 1.25%, Nifty up by 0.61%

Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today on : At 09 Oct 12:00 today, Ecos India Mobility shares are trading at price ₹471.65, 1.25% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81925.1, up by 0.36%. The stock has hit a high of ₹478.85 and a low of ₹467.85 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 468.44 10 477.58 20 490.87 50 0.00 100 0.00 300 0.00

The company has a 67.75% promoter holding, 0.09% MF holding, & 4.29% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.