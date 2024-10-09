Hello User
Ecos India Mobility share are up by 1.25%, Nifty up by 0.61%

Ecos India Mobility share are up by 1.25%, Nifty up by 0.61%

Livemint

Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today on 09-10-2024: On the last trading day, Ecos India Mobility opened at 467.85 and closed at 471.65. The stock reached a high of 478.85 and a low of 467.85 during the day. Overall, the stock showed positive movement, closing higher than its opening price.

Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today Live Updates

Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today on : At 09 Oct 12:00 today, Ecos India Mobility shares are trading at price 471.65, 1.25% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81925.1, up by 0.36%. The stock has hit a high of 478.85 and a low of 467.85 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5468.44
10477.58
20490.87
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

The company has a 67.75% promoter holding, 0.09% MF holding, & 4.29% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.

