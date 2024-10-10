Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today on : Ecos India Mobility share are down by -1.95%, Nifty up by 0.36%

Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today on : At 10 Oct 11:15 today, Ecos India Mobility shares are trading at price ₹481.2, -1.95% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81649.49, up by 0.22%. The stock has hit a high of ₹492.85 and a low of ₹480.55 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 470.88 10 472.89 20 492.24 50 0.00 100 0.00 300 0.00

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 46.70% .

The company has a 67.75% promoter holding, 0.09% MF holding, & 4.29% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.