Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today on : Ecos India Mobility share are down by -1.05%, Nifty up by 0.48%

Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today on 14-10-2024: On the last trading day for Ecos India Mobility, the stock opened at 471.55 and closed at 466.80. Throughout the day, it reached a high of 475.35 and a low of 465.75. This reflects a decrease in price, indicating a decline from the opening to the closing price.

Published14 Oct 2024, 11:17 AM IST
Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today on : At 14 Oct 11:17 today, Ecos India Mobility shares are trading at price 466.8, -1.05% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81916.18, up by 0.66%. The stock has hit a high of 475.35 and a low of 465.75 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5475.05
10470.86
20491.58
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 46.70% .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.09% MF holding, & 4.29% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.

Ecos India Mobility share price down -1.05% today to trade at 466.8 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Mankind Pharma are falling today, but its peers Jio Financial Services are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.48% & 0.66% each respectively.

First Published:14 Oct 2024, 11:17 AM IST
