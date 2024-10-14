Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today on : Ecos India Mobility share are down by -1.05%, Nifty up by 0.48%

Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today on 14-10-2024: On the last trading day for Ecos India Mobility, the stock opened at ₹ 471.55 and closed at ₹ 466.80. Throughout the day, it reached a high of ₹ 475.35 and a low of ₹ 465.75. This reflects a decrease in price, indicating a decline from the opening to the closing price.

Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today on : At 14 Oct 11:17 today, Ecos India Mobility shares are trading at price ₹466.8, -1.05% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81916.18, up by 0.66%. The stock has hit a high of ₹475.35 and a low of ₹465.75 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 475.05 10 470.86 20 491.58 50 0.00 100 0.00 300 0.00

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 46.70% .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.09% MF holding, & 4.29% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

