Ecos India Mobility share are down by -6.15%, Nifty up by 0.13%

At 18 Sep 11:04 today, Ecos India Mobility shares are trading at price ₹554.05, -6.15% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹83240.11, up by 0.19%. The stock has hit a high of ₹587 and a low of ₹546.4 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|492.90
|10
|0.00
|20
|0.00
|50
|0.00
|100
|0.00
|300
|0.00
The company has a 67.75% promoter holding, 0.09% MF holding, & 4.29% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The FII holding has
Ecos India Mobility share price down -6.15% today to trade at ₹554.05 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as are falling today, but its peers null, Tips Films are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.13% & 0.19% each respectively.
