Ecos India Mobility share are down by -6.15%, Nifty up by 0.13%

Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today on 18-09-2024: On the last trading day, Ecos India Mobility opened at 584.05 and closed at 554.05. The stock reached a high of 587 and a low of 546.4 during the day.

Published18 Sep 2024, 11:04 AM IST
Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today Live Updates
Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today Live Updates

At 18 Sep 11:04 today, Ecos India Mobility shares are trading at price 554.05, -6.15% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 83240.11, up by 0.19%. The stock has hit a high of 587 and a low of 546.4 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5492.90
100.00
200.00
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

The company has a 67.75% promoter holding, 0.09% MF holding, & 4.29% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.

Ecos India Mobility share price down -6.15% today to trade at 554.05 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as are falling today, but its peers null, Tips Films are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.13% & 0.19% each respectively.

First Published:18 Sep 2024, 11:04 AM IST
