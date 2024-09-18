Ecos India Mobility share are down by -6.15%, Nifty up by 0.13%

Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today on 18-09-2024: On the last trading day, Ecos India Mobility opened at ₹ 584.05 and closed at ₹ 554.05. The stock reached a high of ₹ 587 and a low of ₹ 546.4 during the day.

At 18 Sep 11:04 today, Ecos India Mobility shares are trading at price ₹554.05, -6.15% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹83240.11, up by 0.19%. The stock has hit a high of ₹587 and a low of ₹546.4 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 492.90 10 0.00 20 0.00 50 0.00 100 0.00 300 0.00

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 67.75% promoter holding, 0.09% MF holding, & 4.29% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

