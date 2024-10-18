Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today on : Ecos India Mobility share are down by -0.66%, Nifty up by 0.12%

Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today on 18-10-2024: On the last trading day for Ecos India Mobility, the stock opened at 442 and closed slightly lower at 440.95. Throughout the day, it reached a high of 443.2 and a low of 433.9.

Livemint
Published18 Oct 2024, 11:11 AM IST
Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today Live Updates
Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today Live Updates

Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today on : At 18 Oct 12:01 today, Ecos India Mobility shares are trading at price 440.95, -0.66% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81058.27, up by 0.06%. The stock has hit a high of 443.2 and a low of 433.9 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5464.74
10470.00
20485.69
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 46.70% .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.09% MF holding, & 4.29% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.

Ecos India Mobility share price down -0.66% today to trade at 440.95 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Mankind Pharma are falling today, but its peers Jio Financial Services are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.12% & 0.06% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:18 Oct 2024, 11:11 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsEcos India Mobility Share Price Today on : Ecos India Mobility share are down by -0.66%, Nifty up by 0.12%

Most Active Stocks

Wipro share price

546.00
12:05 PM | 18 OCT 2024
17.2 (3.25%)

Tata Steel share price

154.95
12:05 PM | 18 OCT 2024
2.6 (1.71%)

Tata Power share price

455.70
12:05 PM | 18 OCT 2024
5.65 (1.26%)

Tata Motors share price

909.10
12:05 PM | 18 OCT 2024
17.4 (1.95%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

992.25
12:02 PM | 18 OCT 2024
61.95 (6.66%)

Torrent Power share price

1,973.75
12:01 PM | 18 OCT 2024
34.85 (1.8%)
More from 52 Week High

Indraprastha Gas share price

455.00
12:02 PM | 18 OCT 2024
-49.4 (-9.79%)

LTI Mindtree share price

6,071.85
12:01 PM | 18 OCT 2024
-329.65 (-5.15%)

Infosys share price

1,882.60
12:02 PM | 18 OCT 2024
-86.9 (-4.41%)

Zomato share price

259.35
12:02 PM | 18 OCT 2024
-11.3 (-4.18%)
More from Top Losers

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price

4,564.60
12:02 PM | 18 OCT 2024
324.25 (7.65%)

Tejas Networks share price

1,201.90
12:01 PM | 18 OCT 2024
77.4 (6.88%)

Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

992.25
12:02 PM | 18 OCT 2024
61.95 (6.66%)

Axis Bank share price

1,195.80
12:01 PM | 18 OCT 2024
63.65 (5.62%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    78,135.00220.00
    Chennai
    78,141.00220.00
    Delhi
    78,293.00220.00
    Kolkata
    78,145.00220.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.