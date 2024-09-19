Ecos India Mobility share are down by -8.03%, Nifty up by 0.19%

Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today on 19-09-2024: On the last trading day, Ecos India Mobility opened at 550.75 and closed at 514.80. The stock reached a high of 567.95 and a low of 498.50 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced a decline, closing lower than its opening price.

Published19 Sep 2024, 11:21 AM IST
Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today Live Updates

Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today on : At 19 Sep 12:00 today, Ecos India Mobility shares are trading at price 514.8, -8.03% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 83108.87, up by 0.19%. The stock has hit a high of 567.95 and a low of 498.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5513.20
10489.11
200.00
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 46.70% .

The company has a 67.75% promoter holding, 0.09% MF holding, & 4.29% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.

Ecos India Mobility share price down -8.03% today to trade at 514.8 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Jio Financial Services, Mankind Pharma are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.19% & 0.19% each respectively.

MoreLess
First Published:19 Sep 2024, 11:21 AM IST
