Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Ecos India Mobility share are down by -8.03%, Nifty up by 0.19%

Ecos India Mobility share are down by -8.03%, Nifty up by 0.19%

Livemint

Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today on 19-09-2024: On the last trading day, Ecos India Mobility opened at 550.75 and closed at 514.80. The stock reached a high of 567.95 and a low of 498.50 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced a decline, closing lower than its opening price.

Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today Live Updates

Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today on : At 19 Sep 12:00 today, Ecos India Mobility shares are trading at price 514.8, -8.03% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 83108.87, up by 0.19%. The stock has hit a high of 567.95 and a low of 498.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5513.20
10489.11
200.00
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 46.70% .

The company has a 67.75% promoter holding, 0.09% MF holding, & 4.29% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.

Ecos India Mobility share price down -8.03% today to trade at 514.8 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Jio Financial Services, Mankind Pharma are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.19% & 0.19% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.