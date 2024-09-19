Ecos India Mobility share are down by -8.03%, Nifty up by 0.19%

Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today on 19-09-2024: On the last trading day, Ecos India Mobility opened at ₹ 550.75 and closed at ₹ 514.80. The stock reached a high of ₹ 567.95 and a low of ₹ 498.50 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced a decline, closing lower than its opening price.

Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today on : At 19 Sep 12:00 today, Ecos India Mobility shares are trading at price ₹514.8, -8.03% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹83108.87, up by 0.19%. The stock has hit a high of ₹567.95 and a low of ₹498.5 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 513.20 10 489.11 20 0.00 50 0.00 100 0.00 300 0.00

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 46.70% .

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 67.75% promoter holding, 0.09% MF holding, & 4.29% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.