Ecos India Mobility share are down by -0.1%, Nifty up by 1.21%

Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today on : At 20 Sep 13:00 today, Ecos India Mobility shares are trading at price ₹499.8, -0.1% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84387.7, up by 1.45%. The stock has hit a high of ₹515.25 and a low of ₹492.4 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 528.57 10 500.81 20 0.00 50 0.00 100 0.00 300 0.00

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 46.70% .

The company has a 67.75% promoter holding, 0.09% MF holding, & 4.29% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.