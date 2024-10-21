Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today on : Ecos India Mobility share are down by -1.81%, Nifty down by -0.36%

Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today on 21-10-2024: On the last trading day, Ecos India Mobility opened at ₹ 436.9 and closed slightly lower at ₹ 436.55. The stock reached a high of ₹ 449.3 during the day and had a low of ₹ 436.55. Overall, the day's trading showed some volatility with a minor decline in the closing price.

Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today on : At 21 Oct 12:00 today, Ecos India Mobility shares are trading at price ₹436.55, -1.81% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80962.37, down by -0.32%. The stock has hit a high of ₹449.3 and a low of ₹436.55 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 452.69 10 463.87 20 472.61 50 0.00 100 0.00 300 0.00

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 46.70% .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.09% MF holding, & 4.29% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

