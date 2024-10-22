Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today on : Ecos India Mobility share are down by -5.07%, Nifty down by -0.46%

Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today on 22-10-2024: On the last trading day for Ecos India Mobility, the stock opened at 427 and closed at 411.95. It reached a high of 434.4 and a low of 409.05 during the day.

Published22 Oct 2024, 11:10 AM IST
Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today Live Updates
Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today Live Updates

Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today on : At 22 Oct 12:01 today, Ecos India Mobility shares are trading at price 411.95, -5.07% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80854.72, down by -0.37%. The stock has hit a high of 434.4 and a low of 409.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5452.69
10463.87
20472.61
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 46.70% .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.01% MF holding, & 9.72% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.09% in june to 0.01% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 4.29% in june to 9.72% in the september quarter.

Ecos India Mobility share price down -5.07% today to trade at 411.95 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Jio Financial Services, Mankind Pharma are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.46% & -0.37% each respectively.

First Published:22 Oct 2024, 11:10 AM IST
    Popular in Markets

