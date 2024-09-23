Ecos India Mobility share are down by -0.01%, Nifty up by 0.28%

Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today on 23-09-2024: On the last trading day, Ecos India Mobility opened at 516.95 and closed at 507.60. The stock reached a high of 518 and a low of 500.70 during the day.

Published23 Sep 2024, 11:15 AM IST
Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today on : At 23 Sep 12:00 today, Ecos India Mobility shares are trading at price 507.6, -0.01% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 84722.33, up by 0.21%. The stock has hit a high of 518 and a low of 500.7 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5529.44
10504.17
200.00
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 46.70% .

The company has a 67.75% promoter holding, 0.09% MF holding, & 4.29% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.

Ecos India Mobility share price down -0.01% today to trade at 507.6 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Bajaj Housing Finance are falling today, but its peers Jio Financial Services are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.28% & 0.21% each respectively.

First Published:23 Sep 2024, 11:15 AM IST
