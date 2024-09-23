Ecos India Mobility share are down by -0.01%, Nifty up by 0.28%

Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|529.44
|10
|504.17
|20
|0.00
|50
|0.00
|100
|0.00
|300
|0.00
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 46.70%
The company has a 67.75% promoter holding, 0.09% MF holding, & 4.29% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
Ecos India Mobility share price down -0.01% today to trade at ₹507.6 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Bajaj Housing Finance are falling today, but its peers Jio Financial Services are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.28% & 0.21% each respectively.