Ecos India Mobility share are down by -0.01%, Nifty up by 0.28%

Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today on 23-09-2024: On the last trading day, Ecos India Mobility opened at ₹ 516.95 and closed at ₹ 507.60. The stock reached a high of ₹ 518 and a low of ₹ 500.70 during the day.

Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today on : At 23 Sep 12:00 today, Ecos India Mobility shares are trading at price ₹507.6, -0.01% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84722.33, up by 0.21%. The stock has hit a high of ₹518 and a low of ₹500.7 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 529.44 10 504.17 20 0.00 50 0.00 100 0.00 300 0.00

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 46.70% .

The company has a 67.75% promoter holding, 0.09% MF holding, & 4.29% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

