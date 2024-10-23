Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today on : Ecos India Mobility share are up by 2.97%, Nifty up by 0.17%

Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today on 23-10-2024: On the last trading day for Ecos India Mobility, the stock opened at ₹ 398 and closed at ₹ 409.75. The day's performance saw a high of ₹ 413.95 and a low of ₹ 392.60. Overall, the stock experienced a positive movement, closing higher than its opening price.

Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today on : At 23 Oct 11:02 today, Ecos India Mobility shares are trading at price ₹409.75, 2.97% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80532.15, up by 0.39%. The stock has hit a high of ₹413.95 and a low of ₹392.6 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 446.67 10 460.28 20 468.93 50 0.00 100 0.00 300 0.00

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 46.70% .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.01% MF holding, & 9.72% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.09% in june to 0.01% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 4.29% in june to 9.72% in the september quarter.