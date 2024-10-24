Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today on : Ecos India Mobility share are down by -5.11%, Nifty down by -0.08%

Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today on : At 24 Oct 12:00 today, Ecos India Mobility shares are trading at price ₹403.95, -5.11% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80052.16, down by -0.04%. The stock has hit a high of ₹425.7 and a low of ₹402.85 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 434.32 10 453.49 20 463.19 50 0.00 100 0.00 300 0.00

Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 46.70% .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.01% MF holding, & 9.72% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.09% in june to 0.01% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 4.29% in june to 9.72% in the september quarter.