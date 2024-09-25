Ecos India Mobility share are down by -2.07%, Nifty down by -0.08%

Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today on 25-09-2024: On the last trading day for Ecos India Mobility, the stock opened at 481 and closed at 487.3. The day's trading saw a high of 491.85 and a low of 474.1, indicating some volatility throughout the session. Overall, the stock experienced a positive movement, closing higher than its opening price.

Published25 Sep 2024, 11:06 AM IST
Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today Live Updates

Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today on : At 25 Sep 11:06 today, Ecos India Mobility shares are trading at price 487.3, -2.07% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 84893.49, down by -0.02%. The stock has hit a high of 491.85 and a low of 474.1 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5532.93
10511.59
200.00
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 46.70% .

The company has a 67.75% promoter holding, 0.09% MF holding, & 4.29% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.

Ecos India Mobility share price down -2.07% today to trade at 487.3 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Jio Financial Services, Bajaj Housing Finance are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.08% & -0.02% each respectively.

MoreLess
