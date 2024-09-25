Ecos India Mobility share are down by -2.07%, Nifty down by -0.08%

Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today on 25-09-2024: On the last trading day for Ecos India Mobility, the stock opened at ₹ 481 and closed at ₹ 487.3. The day's trading saw a high of ₹ 491.85 and a low of ₹ 474.1, indicating some volatility throughout the session. Overall, the stock experienced a positive movement, closing higher than its opening price.

Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today on : At 25 Sep 11:06 today, Ecos India Mobility shares are trading at price ₹487.3, -2.07% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84893.49, down by -0.02%. The stock has hit a high of ₹491.85 and a low of ₹474.1 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 532.93 10 511.59 20 0.00 50 0.00 100 0.00 300 0.00

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 46.70% .

The company has a 67.75% promoter holding, 0.09% MF holding, & 4.29% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.