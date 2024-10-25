Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today on : Ecos India Mobility share are down by -4.46%, Nifty down by -1.01%

Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today on 25-10-2024: On the last trading day, Ecos India Mobility opened at ₹ 390.05 and closed at ₹ 375. The stock reached a high of ₹ 397.05 and a low of ₹ 368.80 during the day.

Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today on : At 25 Oct 12:01 today, Ecos India Mobility shares are trading at price ₹375, -4.46% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79377.02, down by -0.86%. The stock has hit a high of ₹397.05 and a low of ₹368.8 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 429.22 10 446.98 20 459.59 50 0.00 100 0.00 300 0.00

Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 46.70% .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.01% MF holding, & 9.72% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.09% in june to 0.01% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 4.29% in june to 9.72% in the september quarter.