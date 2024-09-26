Ecos India Mobility share are up by 0.18%, Nifty up by 0.25%

Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today on : At 26 Sep 11:08 today, Ecos India Mobility shares are trading at price ₹487.45, 0.18% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹85412.81, up by 0.29%. The stock has hit a high of ₹489.95 and a low of ₹476.55 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 533.62 10 513.26 20 0.00 50 0.00 100 0.00 300 0.00

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 46.70% .

The company has a 67.75% promoter holding, 0.09% MF holding, & 4.29% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.