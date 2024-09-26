Ecos India Mobility share are up by 0.18%, Nifty up by 0.25%

Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today on 26-09-2024: On the last trading day, Ecos India Mobility opened at 486.85 and closed at 487.45. The stock reached a high of 489.95 and a low of 476.55 during the day.

Published26 Sep 2024, 11:08 AM IST
Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today Live Updates

Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today on : At 26 Sep 11:08 today, Ecos India Mobility shares are trading at price 487.45, 0.18% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 85412.81, up by 0.29%. The stock has hit a high of 489.95 and a low of 476.55 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5533.62
10513.26
200.00
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 46.70% .

The company has a 67.75% promoter holding, 0.09% MF holding, & 4.29% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.

Ecos India Mobility share price has gained 0.18% today, currently at 487.45, while its peers such as are in the red. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.25% & 0.29% each respectively.

First Published:26 Sep 2024, 11:08 AM IST
    Popular in Markets

