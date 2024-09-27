Ecos India Mobility share are down by -3.39%, Nifty up by 0.16%

Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today on 27-09-2024: On the last trading day, Ecos India Mobility opened at 473.20 and closed at 459.45. The stock reached a high of 477.15 and a low of 458.60 during the day.

Published27 Sep 2024, 11:15 AM IST
Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today Live Updates

Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today on : At 27 Sep 11:15 today, Ecos India Mobility shares are trading at price 459.45, -3.39% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 85827.24, down by -0.01%. The stock has hit a high of 477.15 and a low of 458.6 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5512.86
10513.03
200.00
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 46.70% .

The company has a 67.75% promoter holding, 0.09% MF holding, & 4.29% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.

Ecos India Mobility share price down -3.39% today to trade at 459.45 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Mankind Pharma are falling today, but its peers Jio Financial Services are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down 0.16% & -0.01% each respectively.

First Published:27 Sep 2024, 11:15 AM IST
