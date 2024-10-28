Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today on : Ecos India Mobility share are down by -0.46%, Nifty up by 0.99%

Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|404.37
|10
|428.53
|20
|449.70
|50
|0.00
|100
|0.00
|300
|0.00
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 46.70%
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.01% MF holding, & 9.72% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 0.09% in june to 0.01% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 4.29% in june to 9.72% in the september quarter.
Ecos India Mobility share price down -0.46% today to trade at ₹370.05 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Mankind Pharma are falling today, but its peers Jio Financial Services are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.99% & 1.04% each respectively.
