Business News/ Markets / Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today on : Ecos India Mobility share are down by -0.46%, Nifty up by 0.99%

Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today on : Ecos India Mobility share are down by -0.46%, Nifty up by 0.99%

Livemint

Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today on 28-10-2024: On the last trading day, Ecos India Mobility opened at 376.95 and closed at 370.05. The stock reached a high of 377 and a low of 358.5 during the day.

Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today Live Updates

Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today on : At 28 Oct 11:00 today, Ecos India Mobility shares are trading at price 370.05, -0.46% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80227.97, up by 1.04%. The stock has hit a high of 377 and a low of 358.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5404.37
10428.53
20449.70
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 46.70% .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.01% MF holding, & 9.72% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.09% in june to 0.01% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 4.29% in june to 9.72% in the september quarter.

Ecos India Mobility share price down -0.46% today to trade at 370.05 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Mankind Pharma are falling today, but its peers Jio Financial Services are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.99% & 1.04% each respectively.

